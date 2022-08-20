ALL BEST ICO Hits 1-Day Volume of $60.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $3,900.11 and $60.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,240.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00117010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00127482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033236 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

