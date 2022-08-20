ALLY (ALY) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

ALLY (ALY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One ALLY coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $12,246.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,182.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003725 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00107754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00032577 BTC.

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ALLY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

