Alphr finance Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $27,778.39 and approximately $21,440.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00778046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Alphr finance Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
