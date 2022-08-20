Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,925,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,884 shares during the quarter. Altice USA makes up about 14.2% of Mount Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mount Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.86% of Altice USA worth $48,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,881,000 after buying an additional 7,146,366 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,822,000 after buying an additional 774,206 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 50.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after buying an additional 2,348,506 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,330,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,540,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

