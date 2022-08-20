Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amcor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $116,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $145,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $160,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

