Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.75.

Ameren Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $97.35 on Friday. Ameren has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.60.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,264 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 394.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 440.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

