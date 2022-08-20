American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Trimmed by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,251 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $993,440,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $65,170,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $51,440,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,050. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

