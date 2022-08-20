American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 441,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $110,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $274.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.44.

Insider Activity

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

