American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Cut by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

NYSE AWK opened at $157.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.13. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

