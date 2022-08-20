Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Hagan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $11,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ames National Stock Performance
Shares of ATLO stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. Ames National Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Ames National Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
About Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
