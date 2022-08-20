Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Patrick G. Hagan Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Hagan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $11,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ames National Stock Performance

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. Ames National Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

