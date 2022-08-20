Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

AMRX stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $822.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The company had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

