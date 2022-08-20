Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Catherine Wong Sells 3,515 Shares

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amplitude Trading Down 9.1 %

Amplitude stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 164,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 282.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

