Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Catherine Wong Sells 3,515 Shares

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Amplitude Trading Down 9.1 %
Amplitude stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $87.98.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplitude (AMPL)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.