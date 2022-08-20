Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.67 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

ADI opened at $168.00 on Friday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.61.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

