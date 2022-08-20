Analysts Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Price Target at $143.44

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.83.

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 428.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 61,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 50,157 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $118.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

