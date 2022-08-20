Analyzing Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) & Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 20.74% N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 19.17% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.49 $2.90 million $1.16 12.24 Gouverneur Bancorp $6.56 million N/A $1.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ottawa Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ottawa Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ottawa Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, gift and travel cards, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and construction, commercial real estate, commercial installment, short-term working capital, and equipment loans, as well as home equity line of credit, and commercial lines of credit and letters of credit. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. In addition, it offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. The company serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

