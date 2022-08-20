Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 1.4% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. 12,380,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,102. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.