Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,716 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 104,034 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 53,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,969 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 27,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,327 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.84.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.37. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.