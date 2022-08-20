Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.82-$2.18 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.82-2.18 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.63 on Friday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.37.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $576,144,000 after buying an additional 29,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,195,000 after purchasing an additional 465,323 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after purchasing an additional 181,954 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.84.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

