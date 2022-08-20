Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Trading 0% Higher

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 97 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

ACKAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 65.90 to 92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.02.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products.

