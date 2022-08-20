Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 130,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,091,095 shares.The stock last traded at $20.80 and had previously closed at $20.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Archaea Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.