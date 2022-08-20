Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Announces Earnings Results

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Arco Platform Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 125.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 11.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

