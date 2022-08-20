Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Arco Platform Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 16.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Arco Platform by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 169,447 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Arco Platform by 20.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 546,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 93,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arco Platform by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at $9,025,000.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

