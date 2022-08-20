ARCS (ARX) One Day Volume Hits $257,778.00

ARCS (ARX) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One ARCS coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. ARCS has a total market cap of $866,141.48 and $257,778.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003745 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00127321 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032908 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00099823 BTC.
ARCS Coin Profile
ARCS (CRYPTO:ARX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.
Buying and Selling ARCS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
