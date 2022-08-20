ARCS (ARX) One Day Volume Hits $257,778.00

ARCS (ARX) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One ARCS coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. ARCS has a total market cap of $866,141.48 and $257,778.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ARCS (CRYPTO:ARX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official website is www.arcs-chain.com. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARCS’s official message board is medium.com/arcs-arx-official.

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

