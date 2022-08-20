ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Reaches $0.0051

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $24,640.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,132.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003718 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00101128 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.