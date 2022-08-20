Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 987 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Primerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Primerica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,412,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $134.25 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

