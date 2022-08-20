Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,948,000 after buying an additional 262,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBWI opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

