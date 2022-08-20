Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $21,572,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $12,163,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 158,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after buying an additional 155,127 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 62.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after buying an additional 115,149 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.