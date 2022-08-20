Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Price Performance

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.14%. ASGN’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

ASGN Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.