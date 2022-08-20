Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 3,839 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $50.02 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

