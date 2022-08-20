Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer David John Maciver Sells 20,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total transaction of C$897,512.00.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$44.78 on Friday. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$31.67 and a 52 week high of C$60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.