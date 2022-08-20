Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 8,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 8,707 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $497,854. Corporate insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

