Arweave (AR) Market Cap Tops $407.98 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $12.22 or 0.00057472 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $407.98 million and $25.61 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000195 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

