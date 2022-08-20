Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Ashford Stock Down 2.0 %

Ashford stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

