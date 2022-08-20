Aspireon Wealth Advisors Has $4.69 Million Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Global X FinTech ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FINX. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FINX traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,978. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

