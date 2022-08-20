Aspireon Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,575,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,793. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.