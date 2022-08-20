Aspireon Wealth Advisors Purchases 8,549 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 161,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,232. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

