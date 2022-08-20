Aspireon Wealth Advisors Takes $8.06 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,213,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,743,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 567,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 581.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,399,000 after purchasing an additional 442,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 261.1% in the first quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 508,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,526,000 after purchasing an additional 367,463 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RPV stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.14. 218,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

