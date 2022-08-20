Associated Banc Corp Acquires 4,849 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 2.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.08% of Lam Research worth $58,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

