Associated Banc Corp Buys 706 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,559,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $219,496,000 after purchasing an additional 205,534 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,092,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.