Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.79. 2,554,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,505. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.