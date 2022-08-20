Associated Banc Corp Has $9.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.20. 1,696,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,281. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.13. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

