Associated Banc Corp Sells 12,193 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,193 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.40. 1,887,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,349. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

