Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,900 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.70. 23,130,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,723,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.