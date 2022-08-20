Associated Banc Corp Sells 5,782 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Bank First accounts for 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 5.35% of Bank First worth $29,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank First by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank First by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 24.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bank First by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bank First by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,916. Bank First Co. has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $609.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Bank First had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

