Associated Banc Corp Sells 967 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $19,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275,897 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

XEL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.94. 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,108. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.53. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

