Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Price Reaches $1.96 on Exchanges (IBFK)

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00009194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a market cap of $1.18 million and $285,973.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00777159 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Profile
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Trading
