Astrea Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Astrea Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Astrea Acquisition

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

Further Reading

