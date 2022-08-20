Automata Network (ATA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.44 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $28.49 million and $8.44 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00783271 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Automata Network Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
