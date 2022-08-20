AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUTO. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in AutoWeb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

