Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital to C$0.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

Shares of XLY stock opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$58.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.36.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

