Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital to C$0.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance
Shares of XLY stock opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$58.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.84. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.36.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
